Everyday cheapskate: How to tear down attitudes of entitlement

Attention readers: The following column is an excerpt from Mary Hunt's book "Raising Financially Confident Kids."

It is strangely ironic that the freedoms and affluence we enjoy in our society are the very things that stand to ruin our children if not addressed early and effectively.

The consumer credit industry is doing all it can to get your kids to fall for the buy-now-and-pay-later lifestyle. If you do nothing to intervene, statistics indicate your child is headed for a life that will be severely impacted not by credit — credit is not the problem here — but by the debt it can create.

When the following three characteristics occur at the same time in the heart and mind of a child, they create a perfect storm that often ends in disaster:

— Attitudes of entitlement.

— Financial ignorance.

— Glamour of easy spending.

For our debt-proofing purposes, "entitlement" is that demanding attitude that says, "I deserve it now even if I haven't earned it or cannot pay for it." Some call it "the gimmes"; others call it the "I wants." No matter what you call it, this attitude is running rampant, and not only among kids. Entitlement affects kids and adults alike.