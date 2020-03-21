Everyday cheapskate: How to track investments, rescue shoes, hack a care label and know your eggs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Pam: I've had no luck finding that brand. However, I'm not convinced you need to replace these shoes simply because they are the wrong color. Because these shoes are made of leather, a reputable shoe repairman should be able to dye your shoes black. While prices vary throughout the country, you could get an excellent-quality job for far less than the cost to replace them. I'm so sure this will work out for you that I'm going to congratulate you for having the foresight a decade ago to invest in classically styled, excellent-quality leather shoes!

Dear Mary: The tag on my favorite pair of slacks is marked "Wash by hand." Is there any way that I can get around this? They are 97% polyester and 3% spandex.

— Amberleah