Everyday cheapskate: How to turn scrap gold into cash without getting ripped off

I promise not to ask if you remember when the price of gold was fixed at $35 an ounce or when U.S. currency was tied to the gold standard (hint: The Gold Standard Act was passed on March 14, 1900, but later suspended). Things have changed drastically over the years, with gold now hovering around $1,800 per ounce.

Let's turn to your jewelry box, shall we? Remember all that gold you bought in the 1980s when QVC and Home Shopping Channel were coming into their own? And when you could buy gold chains by the inch at county fairs and community swap meets?

All of those chains, bracelets and earrings may now be broken, but they're not junk. They're not worth much as jewelry in their sorry state, but the gold content can be turned back into cash.

Before you haul off and send your scrap gold to a TV pitchman who promises to send you a check or agree to attend a "gold party" where the host says you can get cash instantly for your old gold, let me tell you about a conversation I had with Kevin Stevenson, owner of Johnson Jewelers in Bellflower, California.

First, let's talk about value. Scrap jewelry is valued by the weight of its gold content. Pieces that are 10 karats will not be as valuable as 18 karats. A reputable jeweler can test the piece to determine its gold content, weigh it and determine its value as scrap.