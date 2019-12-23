Everyday cheapskate: How to use up every last cent on a prepaid debit card

Some prepaid debit cards can be problematic because it's nearly impossible to use them up to the last cent. That means you end up with some odd amount on the card that no one will accept for payment unless, by some miracle, your purchase is equal to or less than that odd amount.

Another problem

According to our friends at NerdWallet, some prepaid debit cards — not the funds but the cards themselves — have expiration dates, which is difficult to understand but true nonetheless.

And another

Most stores will not allow you to "split payments." That means if you buy a new bike and want to use up that last $1.77 on a prepaid debit card (paying the balance with cash or some other form of payment), most stores will not let you do it. The problem is when the salesperson tries to process the prepaid card, it returns a rejection because the balance on the card is insufficient to cover the entire transaction.

There is a way

I want to show you a way you can use up that $1.77 — or any nagging, tiny balance, even 5 cents — left on a prepaid debit card. But before we go on, let's define terms.