Everyday cheapskate: I'd rather have the money, Bob

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Did you see us? My husband and I were on TV with Bob Barker. Before you run to check Netflix or "America's Funniest Videos," I'd better tell you this was a while ago. Try 1971.

We were plucked from the live audience of that old favorite, "Truth or Consequences," along with two other couples. Ours was a kind of "newlywed game" stunt. They put the guys in a soundproof booth, and we ladies had to predict how our husbands would answer questions.

Of course, the hubs and I won. And a mighty fine prize it was: $50 in prize money and a blender!

We already had a blender, so I remember thinking I'd rather have the money. We could have walked away with a grand total of $85.

Catching Bob on reruns of "The Price Is Right" brings back fond memories. And whenever some lucky contestant wins a mishmash of stuff to clutter their lives, I can almost hear what the winner is thinking: I'd rather have the money, Bob! But instead, the winner gets all the stuff and has to pay taxes on the full retail value to boot. (We got off easy ... not much tax due on $50 and a blender.)