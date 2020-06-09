Everyday cheapskate: Instant pot spaghetti with meat sauce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I love my Instant Pot. It's the greatest time-saving, magic-producing, easy-to-use kitchen appliance known to (wo)mankind. I use it almost every day to make everything from eggs to pot roast and — wait for it —- cheesecake! Yes, the BEST cheesecake.

But I have to admit the idea of making spaghetti with meat sauce in a single pot, all at the same time, did not sit well with me.

Haven't we learned that pasta and pressure cooking do not play well together? Pasta will turn to mush, breaking down in ways that make it ... not particularly edible. No wonder I was suspicious.

Still, rave reviews from cooks and food enthusiasts I respect kept haunting me. I had to give it a try, if only to prove once and for all that pasta in a pressure cooker is going to turn into a mushy mess, lacking distinct flavor, texture and visual appeal. Boy, was I wrong!

This method for spaghetti with meat sauce is going to knock your socks off. The pasta turns out perfectly, but more than that, it comes out infused with the flavors from the meat sauce. And the sauce hugs each strand of spaghetti, clinging to it the way it's supposed to. I find this so much better than preparing the pasta in a separate pot and then pouring the meat sauce over the top to serve.