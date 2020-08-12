Everyday cheapskate: Is homemade laundry detergent safe to use in today's washing machines?

Now I'm flummoxed as to whether or not I should continue to use your homemade washing machine detergent recipe.

Thanks for any advice you can give on the subject.

— Jean

Dear Jean: Using too much of any product in a washing machine is not good for it — and even worse for your clothes and other laundry items. So, whatever product you use, you need to measure carefully, erring on the side of too little, not too much. I absolutely agree with your repairman's suggestion that one tablespoon of modern high-efficiency detergent is sufficient in most washers. That is exactly the amount of our homemade detergent that I use in my front-loading washer.

I am curious about why a manufacturer would create a super or plus level if doing so is bad for the machine. But I'll leave that decision up to you for whether to continue using that option.

I do take issue with some of the information he gave you. Dawn is a safe product for clothes washing, provided you are not using too much! So is borax. Occasionally, I get letters from readers saying that borax will ruin your machine, but I can find no credible evidence for this statement, nor for your repairman's suggestion to not use Dawn.