Everyday cheapskate: It pays to save for Christmas purchases

Dear Robin: Good for both of you! Before you sign anything, check to see if your employer or health plan offers a discounted membership for your local gym. Most clubs offer one or more free workouts or a limited trial membership.

Be sure to visit the gym at different times during your trial period to try the equipment and to see when it's crowded. Compare prices and contracts with other facilities. Ask what your options are for ending the contract early if you aren't happy. Do they offer month-to-month memberships? Do your homework, choose a gym and then stick with it faithfully.

Dear Mary: I did a very stupid thing. I got a robocall from the bank that issued one of my two credit cards. It said I was late on the payment (I was. Don't ask — earlier stupid thing), and asked if I would authorize a payment from my checking account.

I blithely rattled off my checking account number, the bank routing number, a check number and the amount I authorized.