Everyday cheapskate: Join a CSA for your health and saving

The locally grown food movement has been gaining momentum. At the same time, the high cost of food is challenging all of us to find new ways to cut costs without sacrificing healthy eating.

Community Supported Agriculture programs, or CSAs, are popping up all over the country. Through a CSA, consumers can choose to buy shares in a local farm and then receive portions of the farm's produce once it is harvested. In some areas, CSAs have become so popular there are waiting lists to join.

Go local

Food from CSAs has not been genetically altered, harvested prematurely or infused with chemicals to be able to withstand a 1,000-mile or longer journey from the farm to your table. Members of CSAs tend to eat seasonally. And they eat very fresh produce, which has been proven to be more nutritious.

How a CSA works

Members of CSAs pay dues, which buy shares of a farm. These dues go directly to pay for seeds, fertilizer, water, equipment and labor. Then, the harvest is divided between shareholders. Cost of produce can vary widely from one CSA to another, depending on regional location and other factors.

Cost versus benefit