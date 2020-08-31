Everyday cheapskate: Kitchen gadgets that will pay for themselves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm crazy about gadgets -- everything from quirky can openers to smartphones. Hand me a Swiss Army knife and I'm in heaven -- the more blades and utensils the better.

Today, I want to tell you about gadgets that are inexpensive enough to pay for themselves in a short period of time -- and then to continue paying off in food savings, which is saying a lot as food costs continue to soar.

VACUUM SEALER

I've depended on a vacuum sealer in my kitchen for so many years that I cannot imagine getting along without it. Now and then, I get lazy, and invariably, that gives me a jolt to remind me why I do this.

Take strawberries, for example. If I put them into a rigid container (such as a Mason jar using the jar sealer accessory) and vacuum out all of the air, fresh strawberries will last for at least two weeks in the refrigerator -- remaining as fresh as the day I bought them. Placed in the refrigerator in their original container, strawberries often start to show mold in just a couple of days.

I vacuum seal raw rice, sugar, spices, meat, baked goods (I freeze them first so the vacuum doesn't crush them), fresh fruits and vegetables.