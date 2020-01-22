Everyday cheapskate: Leave credit cards alone and rewards are fleeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Mary: Friends tell us that we should be using a credit card that rewards us in some way, instead of our plain old Visa card that does nothing for us. What type of credit card should we be using that is accepted at nearly all gas stations and most hotels and restaurants?

— Angela

Dear Angela: You left out a very important morsel of information. Are you carrying credit card debt from one month to the next? If you are, you have, in my opinion, forfeited the privilege to play the rewards game. You need to stop using your credit cards until that glorious day that you are not carrying a balance.

Let's go ahead and assume you have no credit card debt. Even then, reward cards can be tricky. Most of them charge an annual fee. You have to do a lot of charging over a year's time to earn enough rewards to offset that annual fee. And there are other limitations and conditions one should always consider before jumping onto the rewards wagon.

Credit card offers change like the wind. I could list a couple of reward cards you might want to consider right here, and they could be obsolete by the time you read it.