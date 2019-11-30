Everyday cheapskate: Make every day Thanksgiving

Even in the face of tremendous loss or tragedy, it's possible to feel gratitude. Adversity can actually boost feelings of gratitude, a phenomenon that many of us experienced immediately following Sept. 11, 2001, as we saw the tremendous loss in light of what we still possessed.

You don't have to wait for a tragedy to grow your feelings of gratitude. You can start today with something as simple as a gratitude journal. Research shows that people who keep gratitude journals on a weekly basis feel better about their lives as a whole, exercise more regularly, report fewer physical symptoms of illness and maintain greater optimism about the future.

Perhaps you're wondering what to be grateful for. Be thankful that you don't have everything you desire. If you did, you would have nothing to look forward to. Be thankful for the difficult people you have to work with. They are improving your patience and understanding. Be thankful when you don't know something; it gives you the opportunity to learn. Be thankful for difficult times; it's in times of hardship that you grow. Be thankful when you're exhausted at the end of a day, because you know you've accomplished something.