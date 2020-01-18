Everyday cheapskate: Make your own spreadable butter

Place two sticks (1 cup) of room temperature butter into the bowl of your stand mixer (or any bowl if you use a hand mixer). Using the whip attachment, whip the butter until it is smooth, about one minute. Add ½ cup of your oil of choice (I prefer canola oil because it has a very light flavor and smooth texture). Whip on medium-high for another minute. That's it. You're done.

Store your spreadable butter in the refrigerator in a clean container with a lid. Finally, a good use for all of those spreadable butter tubs you've been hoarding!

If you buy both ingredients when they are on sale, you really can make your own spreadable butter for about half the price of the commercial brands. And as a bonus, you know exactly what's in it.

Enjoy!

On a similar note, here's a letter from a reader inquiring about another route to soft butter.

Dear Mary: Several years ago, I visited a friend and was introduced to an item that allows you to keep unrefrigerated butter soft and fresh until consumed.