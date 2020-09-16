Everyday cheapskate: Making a cake from scratch (almost)

DECLUTTERING

Catalog Choice is a website where you can opt out of hundreds of catalogs you no longer wish to receive. It is a free service, and the company will not sell your information to any online marketers or emailers. Their service saves the environment and saves you money because there is no longer that temptation to buy.

-- Ann P.

CHANGING COINS

We don't like to get shortchanged, so here's what we do when our coins start to pile up. We take them down to the post office and plug them into the stamp vending machine. We get our full value in stamps, and the process is fun and educational for kids, too.

-- George, Frank and Tom

FLOWER VASES

Instead of throwing away those empty vases and baskets that your flowers came in or letting them turn into more clutter, ask your florist if they take the containers and baskets back. Mine not only takes them but also gives me fresh flowers in exchange. It's a nice way to recycle and get something in return.

-- Ruth P.