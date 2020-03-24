Everyday cheapskate: Many benefits of online grocery shopping

There are few things more annoying than stopping at the supermarket to pick up a few things and hauling bags of groceries into the house only to discover you have nothing for dinner. Or putting everything away only to realize you totally forgot the one thing that prompted you to stop at the store in the first place.

Online grocery shopping isn't for everyone. But if you are prone to impulse shopping or regularly go way over what you intended to spend on groceries for the week, shopping for your groceries online might actually save you money. Online grocery shopping has actually become a total game changer for me.

No more impulse buys

There's something about a grocery store that opens the door to my inner 6-year-old. Oh, look! Doughnuts, flowers, fresh corn on the cob! Wow, I forgot I need a new Bundt pan. My best intentions are tested and rarely come out the winner. But discovering that I can do my grocery shopping online has put my inner impulsive self into an extended period of hibernation.

Finding the option that is actually cheaper