Everyday cheapskate: Meatballs make meals manageable

Dinnertime can be hard with hectic schedules, but planning ahead and having meals ready in your freezer is a lifesaver. Registered dietitian Brenda Ponichtera offers a great idea: delicious baked meatballs, frozen and ready for multiple recipes.

Baked Meatballs

This recipe produces healthy, tasty and quick meatballs to serve now or freeze for later. One batch is enough for Spaghetti and Meatballs and Swedish Meatballs. Double the recipe and store in zip-type freezer bags, and you'll have meatballs at the ready for any of your favorite recipes.

1 cup oatmeal or oat bran

1 cup fat-free milk

½ cup egg substitute (equal to 2 eggs)

1 tablespoon dried parsley

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon salt (optional)

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 pounds extra-lean ground beef or ground turkey (7 percent fat)