Everyday cheapskate: Microfiber cloths and why they work like magic

Dusting magnet

For household dusting, use a microfiber cloth dry, as you would a traditional dusting rag. But look how differently it works. A regular rag moves dust from one spot to another. But a microfiber cloth? It acts like a magnet. You have to see this.

Damp cleaning

But for more general cleaning, you always want microfiber to be damp, even when using it to dry a surface. The first time you use a microfiber cloth, force of habit will have you soaking it with water, adding soap and then wringing it out, which only reduces the cloth's effectiveness.

The best way to use these cloths for normal cleaning is with as little water as possible. You can use microfiber cloths to clean virtually any hard surface. Try them on your bathroom or kitchen surfaces, and you'll be amazed at the results.

Dirty situations

If you're dealing with a fairly dirty situation, follow this two-step practice: Use a regular cloth and soapy water or your favorite all-purpose cleaner to wash all the dirt off first. Rinse. Now polish over it with your damp microfiber cloth.