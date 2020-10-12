Everyday cheapskate: Money dilemmas: Everyone has them from time to time

CHEAPER INSURANCE FOR TEEN DRIVER?

Dear Mary: My son will be getting his driver's license this year, and I've heard that the cost of insuring a teenage driver is out of this world. My wife and I live paycheck to paycheck and really aren't looking forward to this added expense. And I don't think my son's part-time job is going to be able to pay for this. Do you have any suggestions on cutting costs?

— Blaine

Dear Blaine: There are no bargains out there when it comes to insuring young drivers, but there are couple of things you can do to keep the price down. Make sure you're with a company that gives discounts to good students. Then tell your son he must stay in school and get good grades to drive. Next, if your insurer offers a discount for taking driver's education, make sure he does that. Last, consider a higher deductible. The difference between, say, a $250 and a $1,000 deductible could make a 20% difference in your premium. Just make sure you can come up with the deductible if something happens.

HUBBY'S UPTIGHT SPENDING SYSTEM