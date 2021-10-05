Everyday cheapskate: Money savers will pay for themselves

I have to admit to being a bit of a gadget freak. I'm drawn to tools and devices that do cool things. And when I discover that cool includes being a money saver, that turns a purchase into an investment with a guaranteed rate of return.

Here are several items I've found that can save a lot of money and whose cost you can generally recoup in less than a year.

Programmable thermostat

If you have a central heating and air conditioning system, you need a programmable thermostat. There are less expensive options available, but a high-quality option like the Nest Programmable Thermostat will result in very precise temperature control. You can program it (easy) to automatically lower your air conditioning and/or heat use while you're not home. Just set it and then forget about it. Nest will automatically adjust things for you so that you aren't wasting expensive electricity -- without any noticeable changes for you and your family.

Space heater

The most efficient and easy way to reduce your home heating costs is to maintain a comfort level in rooms that are occupied while keeping your furnace set quite low, say, in the 60 degree F range. For a living situation where many of the rooms are unoccupied, especially at night, a great way to keep heating costs down is to use a space heater to make the occupied rooms comfortable.

The Bionaire Silent Whole Room Heater is an excellent space heater for so many reasons. First, Bionaire is silent -- remarkably so! I find it annoying and disruptive to hear a heater fan cycle on and off, so this feature may be the biggest reason I love my Bionaire. The Bionaire creates immediate warmth -- a nice, gentle kind of heat -- rather than constantly warming up to hot and then shutting off until it gets cold again.

Bar mops

A bar mop is a white terrycloth squarish-sized towel about 16 inches by 19 inches -- the perfect size to dry a dish, wipe down a counter or clean up a spill. A bar mop also makes a great oversized cloth napkin. In my kitchen, bar mops mostly replace paper towels, paper napkins and traditional kitchen towels.

I have six dozen bar mops and rotate them frequently. Actually, I use them with abandon -- in the same way I used to use up paper towels -- tossing them into a second handy kitchen trash can that I use as a hamper. When it's full, into the laundry they go.

Bar mops are durable. I've had the same collection for many years. In every wash load I use a small amount of detergent plus 1/8 cup liquid chlorine bleach in the wash cycle and 1/2 cup white vinegar in the final rinse -- plus an extra rinse. That keeps them sparkling white, stain-free, soft and fluffy.

My conservative calculations are that a family of four uses about $104 per year in paper towels alone. Add in the cost of paper napkins and it's easy to see that an investment of $96 in bar mops ($16 times 6 dozen) will pay for itself in less than a year, even taking into consideration the cost of laundering them.

