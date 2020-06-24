Everyday cheapskate: More creative ways my clever readers save time and money

— Betsy

Milk of Magnesia eliminates odors

I have always had very strong body odor. It didn't matter what kind of deodorant or antiperspirant I used; it never worked. Then I heard that regular milk of magnesia worked as a daily deodorant. I tried it, and I've been using it for over a decade. I pour a little bit of the store-brand milk of magnesia on a cotton square and then pat it on my armpit and repeat with the other armpit. A little bit lasts all day. Milk of magnesia can dry out quickly in the bottle, so just add a little water, and shake well.

— Lynda

Plastic cuts it perfectly

When I bake brownies, I cut them with a plastic knife when they are still warm. The brownies don't stick to the plastic knife or roll up when cut, but you have to cut them while they are warm.

— Sally

Contact lens case recycle