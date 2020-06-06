Everyday cheapskate: More great reader tips to save time and money

Consignment for cash

Spring is a great time to go through closets and drawers and pull out items you no longer use or wear to sell. You'll get the most cash at a consignment store. Find one with great reviews on Yelp.

Bring your best clothing candidates in great condition — cleaned, pressed and on hangers. Sporting or exercise equipment? Try Play It Again Sports. For kids' new or gently used name-brand items, Once Upon a Child is a good bet. When the item sells, you'll get 40% to 50% in cash, or even more if you will accept store credit.

— Brenda

Drugstore deals

National chain drugstores like Walgreens and Rite Aid have the best deals on health and beauty products.

The way to grab those bargains is to combine manufacturer's and store coupons with sales. A coupon for an item that's on sale can save 67%. Look for coupons in stores' weekly flyers, on their websites and in email newsletters. Most retailers will accept paper coupons, so check sites like Coupons.com and SmartSource, and also check your local newspapers.

— Shellie