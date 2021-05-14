Everyday cheapskate: More Kitchen hacks you'll wish you'd known sooner

Here is a wonderfully creative collection of tips that spotlight my readers' resourcefulness and intelligence in the kitchen and pantry. From clever tricks involving coffee filters, kitchen mallets and shower caps (yes, shower caps!) to simple storage solutions for sugars and spices -- get ready to take conventional wisdom to an unconventional level.

Calcium stretch

Add powdered milk to meatloaf, meatballs and cookie recipes. It's a good way to add calcium to your diet. Most kids won't touch milk made from powder, but if it's mixed into other foods, they won't know it's there.

Cheap clips

Need a cheap but effective way to clamp shut your chip bags? Buy a bag of clothespins at the dollar store. They make great chip clips!

Odor eliminator

Used coffee grounds can eliminate even the worst refrigerator odors. First, remove the offending item that's gone bad and is stinking up the fridge. Then take out the used coffee filter with the coffee grounds in it, and place it in your refrigerator in an open container. Just replace the coffee grounds when they dry out.

Cubed eggs