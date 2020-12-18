Everyday cheapskate: More practical ways to simplify your life

A poll conducted on Twitter revealed that about 44% of respondents said they would be willing to accept a 10% reduction in pay if they could work at home permanently to spend less time commuting and spend more time with their families.

It is a lovely thought, but is it realistic? Earning less is hardly an option for most people. But that doesn't mean we cannot take small steps to simplify our complicated lives. With a little effort here and there, before you know it, your efforts will add up to something significant.

Declutter

Dejunking your life by getting rid of clutter is a cheap, fast and effective way to become physically and financially sound. It's also the path to emotional and intellectual happiness.

Cultivate contentment

Choose to be happy with what you have. Memorize these eight words, and repeat them regularly: "Buy what I need; want what I have." The social imperative that one must consume to be happy is what breeds dissatisfaction and unfulfillment -- the constant ratcheting up of standard demands that we constantly upgrade in order to keep up. It takes a conscious effort to desire less.

Write things down