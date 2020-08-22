Everyday cheapskate: More super summer slow cooker recipes

1 (20-ounce) can of pineapple, sliced or chunks, drained

Fresh cilantro (optional)

Hamburger buns (optional)

Place chicken in bottom of 4-quart slow cooker. Pour half of the bottle of barbecue sauce over the top of the chicken. Place pineapple slices around chicken. Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours. If chicken is frozen, it will be closer to 6 hours. Shred the chicken on a cutting board, and then return it to slow cooker. Pour the rest of the barbecue sauce over the shredded chicken, and stir. Serve chicken and pineapple over rice or on hamburger buns. If desired, garnish with cilantro. Servings: 4 to 6.

PESTO CHICKEN AND MUSHROOMS

2 large, boneless, skinless chicken breasts (whole or cut into bite-size pieces)

1/3 cup pesto sauce

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

Salt and pepper

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese