Everyday cheapskate: 4 more ways to use a slow cooker that have nothing to do with food

They're bulky and take up precious cabinet space, but we'll never get rid of our slow cookers. They can be lifesavers on days when time is scarce and we just want to make a big batch of something deliciously comforting to get us through.

A slow cooker, aka Crock-Pot, is one awesome household appliance for hands-off cooking. If you have one (a recent study says at least 80% of Americans do) you may know what a great time- and money-saver it is. Surprisingly, your slow cooker is good for other tasks that have nothing to do with eating.

For the projects that follow, you may want to find that old, vintage slow cooker gathering dust in the garage so that you have one dedicated for nonfood projects. Or pick up a second liner (inner pot) for your multicooker Instant Pot.

Remake candles

We all have old candles that are lopsided or have holes burned through one side. Rather than toss them in the trash, toss them in the slow cooker instead.