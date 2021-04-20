Everyday cheapskate: Must-follow steps when out of a job

-- Use a state-sponsored plan.

-- Go without (the worst of all worlds).

Many people take advantage of their employer's COBRA, or Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, plan, in which you have 60 days from termination to decide whether or not to accept the benefit. If you accept it within those 60 days, you cannot be denied health insurance.

If the COBRA plan is too expensive, at least consider catastrophic-only coverage, which you can research on the internet. This will only cover the big, expensive stuff, but the premium is fairly low.

Every state also has a low-cost health insurance plan for children. If you have kids under 18, find out if you're eligible. Insure Kids Now has a toll-free national number, 877-KIDS-NOW, which connects you with the program in your state.

Tips to make you indispensable at your job

No. 1: Improve Your Value

Even if you believe it's not particularly noticed or appreciated, find ways to do more than what's expected and make yourself more available to your employer.

No. 2: Project Positivity