Everyday cheapskate: Never put these things in the dryer

Clothes pinned to a clothesline flapping in the breeze and drying in the sunshine is a visual that brings me back to my childhood. And oh, that amazing smell of line-dried clean sheets. Know what I mean? Modern-day clothes dryers have almost completely replaced traditional outdoor clotheslines.

A clothes dryer is a convenient appliance that keeps many homeowners in compliance with community regulations that forbid the presence of outdoor clotheslines. However, in the same way that outdoor drying has its limitations (weather, effort), a clothes dryer does as well. It can ruin stuff.

The solution is quite simple. Learn what can and cannot safely be put into your clothes dryer. Then, make sure you keep a good indoor drying rack in a convenient place to ensure easy use.

Tennis shoes, sneakers

Most tennis shoes can be washed in a washing machine. But the dryer? Not at all. The heat of the dryer can melt the glue holding the sole in place and distort the canvas.

Bras, lingerie, active wear

The spandex and elastic found in bras, lingerie and activewear are synthetic products meant to stretch and provide shape and comfort. Heat is the enemy of stretchy things.

If you want your bras and other lingerie items to enjoy a long life span, maintaining their original shape and loveliness right to the very end, never put them through the dryer.

Reusable fabric bags

Backpacks, lunch bags, fabric tote bags and reusable grocery bags need to be cleaned frequently -- especially if used to carry food items that could leak onto the fabric.

More than likely, your washable bags will do nicely in the washing machine, provided you make sure your cycle settings for water temperature and so forth are compatible with the fabric. However, putting fabric bags through the clothes dryer is just asking for trouble. Plan on them shrinking at the least and falling apart at the most.

Rubber-backed mats, rugs

Have you ever wondered why the rubber backing of your bathmats, placemats or scatter rugs gets all stiff and crumbly and eventually peels away, leaving quite a mess? The heat of a clothes dryer. From now on, allow rubber-backed mats of all kinds to air-dry.

Swimwear

Swimsuits, swim trunks and other swimwear should be washed after every use to remove chlorine and/or salt. But the heat of the dryer will soon destroy the spandex and other synthetic properties of great swimwear.

Your family's swimwear will last seasons longer if you get into the habit of skipping the dryer and allowing these pieces to -- you know what's coming -- air-dry!

Silk, lace, delicate fabrics

While silk fabric and garments are hand-washable, silk should never go in a clothes dryer. Silk is very delicate, and the high temperatures of the tumble dryer can shrink or damage silk. The chances are great that it will come out permanently wrinkled.

And lace? Whether a large piece or simply an embellishment, lace can get easily torn because it is so delicate.

Tights, hosiery

You may assume that you can put tights, pantyhose and other delicate hosiery into the clothes dryer, provided you place them in a mesh laundry bag first. But don't believe it.

These items are very delicate, made from synthetic fibers. Heat is the problem. Once dried in this way, you will shorten that item's useful life. Don't take a chance. Always air-dry hosiery.

Slippers, slip-proof socks

Most fabric slippers are washable but should not be dried in a clothes dryer.

The heat of a clothes dryer is likely to melt the glue used in the manufacturing process to attach the soles and hold the seams together. The heat of a dryer can also distort the shape, fit and feel of your favorite slippers. But no worries. Wash and air-dry them instead.

