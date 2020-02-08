Everyday cheapskate: One potato, two potato, three potato, four

6 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

Bake the potatoes in a 400 F oven (do not microwave, as that alters the taste) until fork-tender (about 45 minutes to an hour, depending on their size). Meanwhile, heat a large stockpot or saucepan over low heat. Melt the butter. Stir in the flour, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour in milk, salt and pepper. Whisk, stirring constantly, until thickened slightly.

Cut baked and cooled potatoes in half, scoop out all of the potato pulp, and set aside. If desired, chop half of the peels to add to the soup later, and discard the remainder (there is a lot of potassium and nutrition in those baked peels).

When the milk mixture is very hot, whisk in potato pulp a little at a time. Add chopped green onion, sour cream and peels, as desired. Whisk well. Add cheddar cheese a little at a time, and stir until it is all melted. Add the crumbled bacon, and serve. Garnish with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.

