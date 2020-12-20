Everyday cheapskate: Organization is just one salami slice away

You might like to try my grocery bag method for instant results. This works best at about 8 p.m., when you are at your wit's end over the endless clutter. Take one large brown paper grocery bag (or more, if necessary). Fill it with the stacks of extraneous papers, magazines and mail: your basic clutter. Clear every horizontal surface. The purpose is not to throw anything away, just to get it out of sight until you have time to go through and separate, sort and file. At least, this is what you tell yourself.

Put the bag any place that's out of view. Now, if within 48 hours or so (give or take a month) no one in the family has mentioned missing something of importance, it is probably safe to go ahead and throw the whole thing out. This is not a method recommended by professional organizers; however, I can attest to the fact that it does work. I have never regretted pitching a brown grocery bag, and you can trust me when I say I have done this more than a few times.

My preferred way to get organized is the "salami method." It goes like this: You wouldn't think of eating an entire salami in one sitting, would you? You would eat it in slices over some period of time. It's the same with getting organized. Just start with one thing, one room, one closet. Tomorrow is another day, another drawer, another attic. Soon, you'll be in control.

There couldn't be a better time to start than now. Take a risk — clean out your purse or briefcase. If you have a closet to dig out, start shoveling. Have a salami to tackle? Start slicing.

