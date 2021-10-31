Everyday cheapskate: Parents: Stop taking out parent loans for your kids' college

As a parent, you are responsible for taking care of your child, but you are also responsible for taking care of yourself. Taking out loans so that your child can enroll in the college of her dreams may sink your dreams of ever retiring.
Contrary to the advice you will get from many financial aid officers, parents should not borrow money to pay for their kids' college educations.
Locking eyes with that first financial breakdown for your son or your daughter's first semester will be painful -- even if he or she is attending a public college. If you opt to pay for some or all of the cost of college, at the very least you'll be paying several thousand dollars per year. It's not cheap.
Ways Parents Borrow
Sadly, there are a number of ways that parents can sink their own financial ships by taking on debt for their children's education. The most common is taking out student loans -- Parent PLUS Loans. The problem with that? The federal PLUS loan program allows parents to borrow far more than they can comfortably -- or ever -- repay!
Some parents take out private student loans, usually in their own names but often as a co-signer on a student loan. Either way, the parent is 100 percent responsible for the debt -- something that many parents don't understand, even after sitting in a financial aid office and checking the box that certifies they've read and they fully understand the terms of what they've just agreed to.
Then there are some parents who resort to taking out home equity loans to pay for their children's education. Rather than having a student loan, these parents use the equity in their home to pay for college. The potential complications with this option are myriad.
The Real Cost
What parents don't realize is the true cost they bear when they take on student debt. Parent PLUS loans allow parents (and graduate students) to borrow up to the full cost of an education. Only a basic credit check -- no underwriting -- is used to determine whether the borrower has the income or ability to repay the loans.
Parents who take on Parent PLUS Loans have precious few forgiveness options. These loans cannot be forgiven under the Federal Teacher Student Loan Forgiveness Program, and for a variety of technical reasons, parent borrowers won't get relief under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
If parents strip the equity in their home using a variable-rate home equity line of credit, or HELOC, to pay for their children's college education, they run the risk of losing their home through foreclosure if anything goes wrong and makes them unable to keep up with payments.
Better Options
Parents need to look for options that don't involve going into debt for their children's education -- ways to graduate college debt-free. It's called working, and I'm talking about your student. There are also grants and scholarships -- money that does not need to be repaid.
Switch schools. The fact that the fancy expensive school accepted your brilliant progeny does not mean that you can afford it, let alone let your son go there, in the same way your son does not get a Ferrari just because he passed his driver test on the first try. Think, people. Match quality with need and need with the ability to pay.
If, after exhausting all options -- working multiple jobs, living at home, starting out at community college, scholarships and grants -- your student is still unable to cover the full cost of going to school and there comes a dire need to borrow that cannot be avoided, your student should be responsible for that debt -- not you. And your student should stick to federal student loans -- never private loans.
Your kids can get help paying for school, but there is nobody who will help you pay for your own future. Going into debt to pay for your child's education is not some kind of gift. The best gift you will ever give your kids is assurance that you will not become a financial burden to them in your old age.
5 awesome castles on Illinois college campuses
About Altgeld's Castles
John Peter Altgeld (1847–1902)
"Altgeld's Castles" are buildings in the Gothic Revival style in five Illinois universities, all built at the initiative or inspiration of Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld, pictured above.
Altgeld served as the 20th governor of Illinois from 1893–1897.
During his term as governor, Altgeld expressed certain opinions on how buildings should be erected in the state of Illinois. In his second biennial message to the state legislature, he discussed how buildings were being constructed without consideration for their outward appearance.
He stated that it was time for buildings to become more aesthetically pleasing in addition to being functional, and he suggested the "Tudor-Gothic style" as the most inexpensive way to do this. Consequently, several of the state universities in Illinois erected buildings which resembled castles in his honor. (Wikipedia)
Altgeld Hall — Southern Illinois University at Carbondale
Altgeld Hall, built in 1896 at the cost of $40,000, is the oldest surviving building on Southern Illinois University at Carbondale's campus. It originally housed the library and laboratories for the departments of physics, chemistry and biological science, and a gymnasium.
Following a major remodeling project in 1958, Altgeld became the home to the School of Music. From 2002 until 2004, the building underwent a massive renovation. (Wikipedia)
Altgeld Hall — University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign's Altgeld Hall was completed in 1897 by architects Nathan Clifford Ricker and James White.
The Board of Trustees initially adopted the classical design by prominent Chicago architect Daniel Burnham. Altgeld's opposition to the classical design ultimately caused Burnham's withdrawal from the project.
Since its construction, Altgeld’s building has undergone many names and purposes. Governor Altgeld had a huge interest in education and believed that the campus should have a library, so the building was originally used for this purpose. At the time of its construction the building became known as simply the University Library.
In 1927, though, the Law Department decided it needed a new place on campus and it moved into University Library, renaming the building “Law Building.” In 1940, the Law Building was renamed in honor if its creator, and was hereafter called Altgeld Hall.
Eventually the Law Building was yet again converted into a new purpose, housing the Mathematics Department while the Law Department received a new building. Though the Mathematics Department and the Mathematics Library reside in this building, one can still see the title “Law Building” engraved on the north entrance. (Wikipedia)
Cook Hall — Illinois State University
Now known as John W. Cook Hall, this building was once known as “Altgeld’s Folly.” When the original plans were drawn up for the construction of the building, Governor Altgeld rejected them because he wanted a building that looked more like German castles along the Rhine river.
In 1898 the building was completed by local architects, Miller & Fisher, who took some creative liberties in the castle’s construction. Though the building contains turret styles with towers and battlement like Governor Altgeld wanted, the architects also added their own flair by using Bedford limestone.
The building was designed to be fireproof, which is why the University utilized it as a library. The building was also originally used as a gymnasium.
After being a gymnasium for so long, the building eventually came to also house the University radio station, WGLT. More recently, Cook Hall has been remodeled to become the School of Music building. The building holds practice rooms, rehearsal halls, and many classrooms.
Cook Hall is the only building on the Illinois State University campus that is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Wikipedia)
Read more: 20 famous people who attended Illinois State
Altgeld Hall — Northern Illinois University
Built between 1895 and 1899, Altgeld Hall was originally called the "Castle on the Hill," built by Charles E. Brush of Chicago. The general contractor was William J. McAlpine. Construction started on September 17, 1895 and was completed on September 22, 1899 at a cost of $230,000.
When Altgeld Hall first opened, it housed the entire university. It was a classroom, boardroom, library, gymnasium, administrative office building, and lecture hall. It housed chemical and physical laboratories, executive offices, a 1,200 seat auditorium, biology labs, a study hall, a museum, and classrooms.
Altgeld Hall underwent a $24 million renovation project which began in 1999 and ended with the rededication on October 7, 2004. The Altgeld restoration was undertaken to rescue the university’s landmark structure, which was badly deteriorated. The interior of the building was remodeled several times over the years, but major structural problems went largely unaddressed.
A time capsule was buried under the front arches on NIU's 75th Anniversary in 1974. It will be opened on the 150th anniversary in 2049. (Wikipedia)
Old Main — Eastern Illinois University
Old Main, formally named the Livingston C. Lord Administration Building, was completed in 1899. Old Main was built with Indiana limestone with a Gothic revival style with turrets, towers, and battlements. This distinctive outline is the official symbol of the school.
Eastern Illinois University and Illinois State University are the only schools with "castles" not named after Altgeld.
Old Main was constructed as Eastern Illinois University's first building in 1899. (Wikipedia)
