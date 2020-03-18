Everyday cheapskate: Pie for dinner?

Heat oven to 400 F. Grease a 9-inch pie pan that is at least 1¼-inches deep. Cook beef in a skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until brown; drain. Layer cottage cheese and Parmesan cheese in pie plate. Add 1 cup mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning and tomato paste to the beef; stir until blended. Spoon evenly over top of the cheeses in pie plate. Stir together Master Mix, water, salt, pepper and eggs in a bowl until blended. Pour into pie plate. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Bake 1 to 2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with fresh parsley if desired. Serves 6.