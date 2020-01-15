Everyday cheapskate: Plastics of a different kind

Coma factor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Convenience quickly leads to mindless or "coma" spending. There's no conscious thought of the real cost. Coma spending allows you to think that a $200 purchase is a $20-a-month payment starting next month. But right now you can take your purchase home for no cost.

Take gasoline, for example. If you used your ATM or credit card, you probably don't have a clue how much you paid per gallon. As long as you have the security of plastic at your disposal, nothing else seems to matter.

Cost factor

The actual cost of plastic dependence when added up over a year's time is staggering. There are annual fees, late fees and over-limit fees. But the mind-blowing "fee" is the interest cardholders pay for the convenience of buying now and paying later. Though statistics vary greatly. A conservative approach says the average American family with credit cards carries about $16,000 in unsecured debt, on which they pay more than $2,000 in interest each year.

There's only one way to discover if you have become inappropriately dependent on plastic: Live without it. Here is my challenge: For the next 30 days, no debit-card purchases. No credit-, store- or gasoline-card purchases. None. Nada. Zilch.