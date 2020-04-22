Everyday cheapskate: Prep steps for first-time homebuyers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Buying a home can be exciting and terrifying all at once. And for first-time buyers, you can probably multiply those feelings by 100.

According to Wendy Highfield of Distinct Real Estate in Denver, "Now is such a great time to purchase a home, especially with the low rates and personalized loan programs available to help families with unique financial backgrounds."

My best advice for any homeowners, but especially first-timers, is to take the time to prepare. When the time is right, you'll be not only ready but also more confident.

Tip No. 1: Boost your credit score. Your credit score(s) will play a key role in your mortgage approval and the interest rate you'll pay. Order your credit reports now from AnnualCreditReport.com, a free service authorized by federal law. Go over each report, and dispute any errors. Then pay off as much debt as possible. You want to create a big gap between your overall available credit and the amount you are using at any given time.

In the meantime, avoid big-ticket items like cars or furniture, and don't apply for new credit. Triggering an inquiry or acquiring more debt by buying something can have a dramatic effect on the mortgage application and approval process.