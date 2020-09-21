Everyday cheapskate: Public library services that can save you money

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My adult children are big on borrowing stuff from their parents. And, from time to time, they may fail (you know who you are, son) to mention having borrowed something like a Milwaukee Sawzall reciprocating saw in its big, bright red case, prompting that son's father to assume said tool had been stolen after searching the garage high and low for it on a day he had an urgent need for it — further prompting said father to reluctantly make a trip to Home Depot to buy a replacement.

This little blast from my past illustrates, in an odd way, how not everyone needs to own the same things. My husband uses his Sawzall so frequently he's replacing the blade with abandon. But Jeremy? Hardly ever — maybe once a decade. Harold needs to own this tool. Jeremy is better off borrowing (all is forgiven, by the way).

Many public libraries are becoming fantastic sources for borrowing unusual items you may need only once a year, or even less frequently. Why buy when you can borrow for free?

MOBILE HOTSPOTS