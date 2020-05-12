Everyday cheapskate: Reader dilemmas: From cat odors to moving in with mom and dad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A knockout punch for cat odor

Dear Mary: My mother-in-law has a leather couch that is only about two years old. Several months ago, her cat relieved herself on the sofa, and I mean more than once.

Mom has tried everything she can think of to get the odor out. Most cleaners that claim to take out odors don't say whether they're safe for leather, so we've been leery about using them. Can you recommend something that will help? Otherwise, she may have to buy a new couch.

— Suzanne

Dear Suzanne: Yes, I can. Nok-Out is an amazing product that eliminates odors instead of just trying to cover them up with fragrance. It is the only thing I know of that eliminates animal odors — especially cat odors — and cigarettes by chemically altering them through a process known as oxidation.

As for your specific problem involving leather, I asked Nok-Out owner Ted Price, and he responded:

"Nok-Out does not harm leather at all. The one caution I always state is that because the pores of leather are so dense, it may take more than one application to penetrate to the site of the contamination and completely eliminate the odor.