Everyday cheapskate: Reader mail on cleaning mushrooms, whiteboards and Pfaltzgraff dishes

Dear Mary: I'm a middle-school teacher and spending WAY too much money on special whiteboard cleaner. Do you know of any homemade solution I can use to effectively erase ghosting and marks left behind after I erase the dry-erase markings? A typical bottle now lasts me less than two weeks and costs $5.99 for 12 ounces. I've learned so much from you. Thanks!

— Kellee

Dear Kellee: I had the same problem with my board. I tried every possible concoction, and nothing worked to remove all the markings — not even my beloved baking soda. In desperation, I grabbed a tube of toothpaste, spread a bit on a wet cloth and went to work. Like magic, it cleaned the board to new condition. I used plain white paste, nothing minty, striped, gelled or otherwise expensive. If you are patient and hang onto your toothpaste manufacturer's coupons until you can combine them with a sale price, you can get toothpaste for next to nothing. Thanks for your kind words; you made my day!

Dear Mary: Do you have a tip on how to clean my white Pfaltzgraff dishes?

— Barb