Everyday cheapskate:Reader questions run the gamit

Sometimes, it's the most unusual thing that turns out to be the magical solution for a household problem. Things like a hairdryer, a bottle of essential oil or a tube of toothpaste.

Dear Mary: We had a very bad, dark-pink 7-foot stain in our white fiberglass whirlpool bathtub from previous antifreeze winterizing. I'd tried many things to remove the awful stain, including baking soda, soft scrub, bleach, scrubbing bubbles and mildew stain remover.

I was about to give up and live with the ugly pink stain when I tried nongel toothpaste. It came off 100%! The tub is beautiful and sparkles again. I don't know if anyone else might have this issue or a similar one, but I wanted to share this one with you.

— Gail

Dear Gail: Wow, that's amazing! Thanks for letting us know. For readers running for the toothpaste to treat their own similarly stubborn stains, let me caution to always test in an inconspicuous place to make sure you will not be making an already difficult situation even worse.

Dear Mary: I have spiders and their nests on the outside of my house. I was wondering if your Safe and Effective Ant Spray would work to kill spiders, too. Thanks!

— Karen