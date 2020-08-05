Everyday cheapskate: Reader tips cover double uses for products

Red fingernail polish accidentally spilled on my carpet, making a long, red streak. A friend told me to use Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. The polish had already dried, but with a little elbow grease and several erasers, it all came out of my carpet. This is a wonderful product!

— Carolyn

Look official get attention

Take a clipboard with you when you're shopping. You'll get waited on quickly, since sales associates will think you're either a mystery shopper or you're snooping for the competition.

— LaVonne

Peroxide cleans up

I use a 50-50 mixture of peroxide and water in a spray bottle to clean just about everything in my house. It works great on windows using newspaper, and it freshens my wooden cutting boards. On the lip of my sink, it foamed and cleaned up what I thought was rust. And the best part is that it's cheap.

— Carol

