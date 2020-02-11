Everyday cheapskate: Reader tips: From musical coasters to meaty cupcake liners and more

I have found two hair colors that work for me, one for summer and one for winter. I clip coupons for the brands I like, but what really works for me and saves me so much money is only coloring the roots as my hair grows out. Coloring just the roots allows me to need only half of the hair color, preserving the rest in the original containers for next month. And using half gives me just enough solution to cover the roots. I figure I have saved thousands of dollars over the years. I haven't used a salon to color my hair in over 25 years.