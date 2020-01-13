Everyday cheapskate: Reader tips: It's the little ways we save that add up

Dishes: Clean or dirty?

I'm never quite sure whether the dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty. So this is what I do: Place an uncapped empty spice bottle or similar upright in a front corner of the top rack. When dishes are clean, it will be full of water. I empty the bottle when I unload and put it back empty.

— Evie Lynn

Cleaning the house

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I have a special apron with lots of pockets that I use only for cleaning the house. I wear it from room to room as I clean. I put the supplies I need for each room in the pockets so I have everything right at my fingertips. One pocket holds a soapy sponge (in a plastic bag) for touch-up work around light switches, doorjambs and so on. Another pocket is for my upholstery brush. A spray bottle of glass cleaner hangs from a side pocket. I must be quite a sight, but it really works!

— Gail

Pet hair on carpet

To remove pet hair from a rug, try a window squeegee. Just pull the rubber edge toward you, and let physics do the rest. Static electricity will cause the hair to cling to the rubber strip.