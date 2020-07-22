Everyday cheapskate: Readers best questions on robot vacuum, malfunctioning oven

Steps for recalibrating your electric oven:

Set the oven thermometer on a rack in the center of the oven at 350 F. Once it preheats, run the oven for at least 30 minutes. Check the oven thermometer to see if it reads 350 F. If not, make a note of what the thermometer reads.

(If your oven is more than 50 degrees off, whether it's too low or too high, you may need to call a professional to replace the oven thermostat.)

Once the oven has cooled, pull the oven temperature knob off from the stovetop temperature control area. You may need to use a flathead screwdriver or butter knife to gently lift it off.

The thermostat calibration dial will be located on the back of the knob. Once you locate this, you will see there are clips or screws locking it in place. Loosen these clips or screws, and adjust the dial as needed to increase or decrease the temperature.

For most electric ovens, the dials have slash marks or "clicks," and each mark or click is for 10 degrees F. You should be able to see the words "Low" on the left of the slashes and "High" on the right. Or yours may show "+" or "-." Adjust accordingly, and put the clips or screws back in place. Then replace the knob back onto the stovetop control shaft.