Everyday cheapskate: Ready to take the 3-apple challenge?

In the modern-day supermarket, an apple is something that never disappears. No matter what time of year it is, there will be apples. But does that mean there is still a season for apples? You bet there is, and that would be from about September until the start of spring.

Apple season isn't that difficult to spot. I mean, have you been to the market lately? Apples happen to be a great bargain right now. And variety? For snacking, you've got your Gala, Fuji, Pink Lady, and Red and Green Delicious, to name a few. And don't forget the tarter Rome and Granny Smith, which are ideal for baking.

When you load up on apples starting now — but especially in October, which is National Apple Month — you are going to save some dough, and you're going to save something else, too: calories! Researchers have compelling proof that three apples a day can help get rid of fat. It's so simple, they say: three apples, one before each meal. Sound too good to be true? There is a medical explanation for why the most common of all fruits can make such a big impact.

For starters, three apples will add about 15 grams of fiber to your diet. Research shows that increasing fiber intake tends to decrease calorie consumption. But wait! There's more.