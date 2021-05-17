Everyday cheapskate: Reminders for gas economy

Yesterday, I filled up at the gas station, and I was shocked. Shocked! Cost to fill up? $64.12. I really haven't been hiding under a rock. It's just that I don't often fill the one vehicle I share with my husband, so it wasn't until I handed over $64.12 that the runaway cost of gasoline got personal.

Have you noticed? Gas prices jumped over 9% in the past month and 22.5% above last year at this time, and they're not expected to slow down anytime soon.

Believe me, as I pulled away, I renewed my resolve to employ every gasoline-conservation technique and tip known to humankind. I thought perhaps you could use a reminder as well.

Combine errands

Instead of running to the dry cleaners tonight, the drugstore tomorrow, the post office the next day and the doctor next Tuesday, combine those errands into one trip. Plan ahead because it's all those short trips that can really whack the gas mileage.

Get technical

Learn to drive as if there's an egg in between the gas pedal and the floor. Break it and you die. This means gentle and gradual pressure on the gas -- no sudden acceleration or "floor boarding."

Carpool and other alternatives