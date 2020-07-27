Everyday cheapskate: Removing pine sap and other useful tips

SUPER CUBE

This is a crazy simple tip, but it works for me. I love ice-cold water and must have it at all times. However, at work, the water is just cool, not the icy deliciousness that I require. I solved this issue by taking a bottle of water slightly less than half-full and laying it down sideways in the break room freezer. Later, I grab the frozen half-bottle and fill it up with water. Voila! Ice-cold water for several hours. I just keep filling it up until it's time to get out another one! Just make sure not to put too much water in the bottle, or you won't be able to fill it with water.

STICK WITH REGULAR

Most gas stations offer unleaded premium for 10 cents to 20 cents more per gallon than unleaded regular. Many customers think they're giving their car some kind of extra care or a "treat" by filling up with what they think is the best. Don't do it. Virtually all automobiles run just fine on regular unleaded; so, unless your vehicle's owners manual specifically states that your car requires a premium grade of gas with higher octane, save your money, and stick with regular.

LEVEL PAY