Everyday cheapskate: Replace or repair?

IF THE APPLIANCE IS EIGHT OR MORE YEARS OLD

Once an appliance becomes elderly, it usually makes sense to buy a new one. However, if you have a high-end, older appliance, you may want to repair it.

IF REPAIRS ARE REALLY EXPENSIVE

If the repair bill is more than half the price of a new product, you should consider buying new rather than repairing it. But again, the deciding factor will be whether or not you will have to go into debt to buy new.

IF THE APPLIANCE IS UNDER WARRANTY

Even if repairs will be only partially covered by a warranty or service contract, repairing is the way to go. If it's under warranty, call a factory-authorized repair shop. If not, an independent contractor is likely to offer better service at a lower cost.

The costs for diagnosing problems and making repairs on home appliances have gone up considerably in the last few years. This has made replacements with new models more common.

A WORD TO THE WISE