Everyday cheapskate: Rotisserie chicken to the rescue

You want a chicken that is hot when you buy it. Bacteria become active between 40 F and 140 F, so it should be above that range when you pick it up. It should feel hot to the touch. Eat, refrigerate or freeze the chicken within two hours.

BUY TWO

The USDA recommends consuming rotisserie chickens within three to four days of purchase. Pick up two chickens, and you'll have enough meat for several meals, plus plenty to freeze for later.

CUTTING

The first thing you should do when getting the chicken home is to get all the meat off the bones. All you need here is a feel for where the bones are. Put the chicken on a cutting board —- breast side up — and pull out your sharp chef's knife or poultry shears.

Cut off the wings, and cut off the legs. Now cut off the thighs. Using your fingers, start pulling all the meat from the bones (it will pull off easily, as the meat will be tender and juicy). Lay all the white meat on one side of a platter (if you haven't already eaten all of it while you did that pulling thing) and the dark meat on the other. Put the bones, carcass and skin on another plate.