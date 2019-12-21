Everyday cheapskate: Savvy shopper tricks

This is all you need to know: The profit margin on an extended warranty is HUGE — much greater than the profit on the item itself. It is in the store's best interest to get you to fall for the warranty. Just keep saying, "No, thanks, the manufacturer's warranty will be sufficient."

Why stores hate this trick: Retailers count on the easy sell and added profit bonus extended warranties provide. Short of telling you the item is a piece of junk and sure to fail, they need to do whatever they can to scare you into buying. Just say no. You win.

Trick: Grab the amazing deal, but pay it off ahead of time.

Sometimes stores offer zero interest and no payments on big-ticket items when you pay off the balance in full within a specific period of time. The trick is to always pay it off during the time limit.

Why stores hate this trick: Statistics say you won't pay it off on time, even if you are sure you will when you enter into the deal. They're even betting money that you won't. They've got their fingers crossed that something will happen between when you make the purchase and the payment date. Then you will have no choice but to accept their kind offer to extend the payoff time at 29.99% interest or more — which, by the way, will be retroactive to the date of purchase.