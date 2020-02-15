Everyday cheapskate: Score with homemade healthy snacks

With the March Madness coming up soon, hearty snacks seem to be the order of business. But store-bought snacks can blow the budget, and mystery ingredients can blow a healthy diet. What's a basketball fan to do? Make your own sweet and savory snacks with today's fun recipes.

If you love beef jerky — the ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, hiking trips and school lunches — I'm certain you're not fond of the high price. At the typical supermarket, it's not exactly a cheap treat. Instead, make your own jerky for less than $3 a pound. You don't need a fancy food dehydrator (although if you have one, get it out).

Beef jerky

1 pound of very lean beef — a cheap cut like chuck, round or London broil

Jerky marinade (recipe follows)