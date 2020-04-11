Everyday cheapskate: Secondhand clothes, first-class style

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Consignment shopping is an excellent way to purchase clothes for kids and babies. You can often fine brand-new clothes for less than one-third of the retail price. And most cities now have specialty consignment shops for babies, children and teens.

The consignment process is simple. If you are a seller, the store sets its criteria for accepting merchandise and sets the price — usually 50% of the new retail price.

Expect a consignment shop to have very high standards for what they will accept: must be a current style; must be brought in clean; and must have no visible wear, holes or stains. You can even bring in new items with tags still attached (you won't believe all the new things in a consignment store). You bring your items to the store to be reviewed and submitted for sale (most stores have limited hours for this process, so call ahead).

Your items will be put on the sales floor and displayed for 30 to 60 days. Once sold, you will receive 30% to 50% of the purchase price, depending on the store's policy.

Most consignment shops reduce the sales price regularly until the item is sold or the time runs out. At that time, you have the option of either picking up your items or agreeing to have the shop donate them to a charity.