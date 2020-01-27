Everyday cheapskate: Sharing with neighbors, extended warranties and IRS goofs

Every day, I open my inbox to find letters from my dear readers — questions, stories and lots of love, too. I look forward to answering many of these questions in future columns, like today's!

Dear Mary: My husband and I are very close with our next-door neighbors. Our children play together all the time, and we frequently spend holidays together. About a month ago, they asked us if we'd be interested in buying a new, state-of-the art lawn mower with them. Neither one of us could afford it on our own, so they figured why not split the cost and share the rewards? My husband is all excited, but I'm a little nervous. What happens if we have a falling out with them, or one of us decides to move? Is this a good idea?

-- Bonnie

Dear Bonnie: I think it's a great idea! And you will avoid all kinds of misunderstandings and problems down the road if you have a written agreement from the start. Who pays for repairs and maintenance? Where will the mower be stored? Who buys the gas? What are your buyout terms should one family move or want out of the deal? It wouldn't hurt to come up with a plan if another neighbor asks to borrow the mower from time to time, too. Believe me, it will be much easier to talk about these things now, rather than later.